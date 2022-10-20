News

Tributes paid to Lerwick businessman

October 20, 2022
Tributes have been paid to Lerwick businessman George Hepburn, who died over the weekend.

Mr Hepburn, who lived in King Harald Street, owned a number of businesses in the town, including wholesalers J.W. Gray & Co, the Douglas Arms (Marlex), the Thule and the Grand and Queens hotels.

He had taken a step back from work in recent years.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Cloisters Chapel in Edinburgh, with donations in aid of the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

