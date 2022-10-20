Tributes paid to Lerwick businessman

Tributes have been paid to Lerwick businessman George Hepburn, who died over the weekend.

Mr Hepburn, who lived in King Harald Street, owned a number of businesses in the town, including wholesalers J.W. Gray & Co, the Douglas Arms (Marlex), the Thule and the Grand and Queens hotels.

He had taken a step back from work in recent years.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Cloisters Chapel in Edinburgh, with donations in aid of the Gilbert Bain Hospital.