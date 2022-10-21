In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Oliver Lindsay October 21, 2022 0
In today’s (Friday, 21st October) edition of The Shetland Times:

    • Shetland was plunged into a communications blackout after a severed cable shut down phone, internet, mobile and television services.
    • A homeware company has been criticised for selling a duvet with a “Fair Isle” patter – with no resemblance to knitting patterns from the island.
    • Politicians are calling for a general election amid a “soap opera” in number 10 Downing Street.
    • Two innocent witnesses were praised as “brave” after being terrorised by two men who arrived to enforce a drug debt.
    • Viking has insisted the windfarm will still be operational in 2024 after it was revealed issues have been found with its underground cables.
    • A major milestone was reached in the Fair Isle Bird Observatory rebuild.
