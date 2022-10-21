Phones and internet back at Gilbert Bain Hospital and health centres

The Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Phones and internet services are back up and running at the Gilbert Bain Hospital and health centres following yesterday’s (Thursday) major outage.

NHS Shetland said that while communications were operational again some services were still experiencing backlogs due to the disruption.

The board said there may be short delays getting prescriptions due to ordering issues.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff who have made sure that we could continue to provide essential services today, and to thank the community for being patient and supportive whilst we have worked through these problems.

“We expect that it will take us several days to manage the backlog of work so we really appreciate everyone’s

ongoing support whilst we fully resume services.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as needed”.

People who need to contact the hospital should use 01595 743000 and not the emergency phone number advised yesterday.

NHS Shetland remains on a “major incident footing” in response to the outage.