Headlines News

Call for rationing gives Althing something to chew over

Ryan Taylor October 22, 2022 0
Call for rationing gives Althing something to chew over
At the Althing on Saturday were (from left) Robina Barton, Kevin Learmonth, chairwoman Karen Fraser, Barbara Fraser and Dennis Leask. Photo: Ryan Taylor

You might expect people starved for so long of a good Saturday-night debate to run a mile from the very idea that rationing should make a come-back.

But that is exactly what Saturday’s long-anticipated Althing, back for the first time since before Covid, has supported.

Over 20 people attended the Lerwick Town Hall to feast on a hotly-contested debate, their long-running pandemic-induced fast from the Althing having, finally, come to an end.

This was, after all, the first time anyone had spoken at an Althing since February 2020.

And the panel had it all to play for. An initial show of hands showed six people for the motion, nine against and 11 undecided.

Speaking for the motion “We should bring back rationing” was Kevin Learmonth and Robina Barton.

Mr Learmonth recalled the early days of the pandemic, when supermarkets were rationing products and restrictions on travel were introduced.

Rationing, he said, was not merely to restrict, or hold back, but a measure to ensure everyone had a “fair slice of the cake”.

He called for a change of thinking from the present scenario where oil and gas companies make “record profits,” yet people go cold and hungry.

But opposing the motion in her debut Althing appearance as a speaker was Barbara Fraser, who railed against the idea of government control.

She foresaw a scenario where rationing would open up a black market, where “secret midnight assignations” would take place in every quarry hole – and not for the reasons they used to be, either.

Moreover, she said she would be among those seeking profit from such an arrangement – earning her the nickname “Black Market Babsie” by the time the night was out.

Supporting Mr Learmonth, however, was Robina Barton, who questioned whether people really did know what they should, or should not, be eating, given the rates of obesity and other widespread public health problems.

She pointed to a growing global population, and the climate emergency which required an emergency measure.

SIC councillor Dennis Leask, however, said he saw education rather than enforcement as key.

“Rationing only works when there is a genuine shortage,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s not rationing – it’s prohibition”.

But at the final vote, the audience swung in favour of the proposers, voting 17 for the motion, seven against – and only one undecided.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.