‘Really super to be back’ – chef Nick Nairn opens Shetland Food and Drink festival

Nick Nairn entertains the audience. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn opened the 2022 Taste of Shetland Food and Drink festival this morning (Saturday), the first full face-to-face version of the event since 2019.

Shetland Food and Drink chairwoman Marian Armitage said it was “really super to be back” as the two-day festival got under way at the Clickimin.

Mr Nairn gave an hour-long cooking demonstration to start the event, cooking dishes made from local lamb, sassermaet and salmon – describing Shetland lamb as the best in Scotland.

Visitors to the main hall were able to sample products from a number of businesses including Shetland Botanicals, Island Larder and Uradale Farm.

Baker Robert Gray, of Skibhoul Bakery, said it was great to be able to see folk face-to-face again at the festival.

“Anyway we can help boost the business is good,” he added.

Lerwick Brewery’s assistant brewer Ryan Lundy was showing off their newest beer, Lerwick Haze.

And he revealed the brewery is working with the 2023 Lerwick Jarl Squad to release their own signature hazy IPA in time for Up-Helly-A’.

“We like doing the one-off stuff with people,” he said.

The Taste of Shetland festival continues today and tomorrow.