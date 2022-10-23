Lerwick expected to be best place to watch solar eclipse

Eclipse caught in Dunrossness. Photo: Mark Benheim

Lerwick is expected to be the best place in the UK to watch a partial solar eclipse this week.

A sixth of the Sun is set to be blocked out by the moon on Tuesday morning, with the north of Scotland due to get the best views.

The eclipse is expected to start at around 10:10am, with the maximum eclipse taking place at 11:15am.

While in London around 15 per cent of the sun will be covered, it is anticipated that as much as 28 per cent of the sun will be obscured in Lerwick.