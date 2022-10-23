Life in Shetland News

Lerwick expected to be best place to watch solar eclipse

October 23, 2022 0
Lerwick expected to be best place to watch solar eclipse
Eclipse caught in Dunrossness. Photo: Mark Benheim

Lerwick is expected to be the best place in the UK to watch a partial solar eclipse this week.

A sixth of the Sun is set to be blocked out by the moon on Tuesday morning, with the north of Scotland due to get the best views.

The eclipse is expected to start at around 10:10am, with the maximum eclipse taking place at 11:15am.

While in London around 15 per cent of the sun will be covered, it is anticipated that as much as 28 per cent of the sun will be obscured in Lerwick.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.