Police thank communities as subsea cable repaired

Internet connections were down for most of Thursday. Photo: Pixabay.

BT has said the Faroese Telecom subsea cable has been repaired following Thursday’s communications outage.

A major incident was declared when the isles lost internet and network connections after the SHEFA-2 cable was damaged.

Internet connections were restored for most of the isles on Thursday afternoon, and BT said on Saturday night that the cable had now been successfully repaired.

“All services have remained stable since Thursday afternoon when engineers applied a temporary solution to reconnect Shetland to our network,” BT said.

Shetland’s area commander Stuart Clemenson thanked Shetland’s communities “for their help and dedication in recent days”.

“This is a prime example of how we work together, locally and nationally to make sure that incidents like these have as little impact as possible,” he said.

“Such a speedy response from all helped significantly reduce a serious situation developing for our communities and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved.”