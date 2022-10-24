Community council posts remain empty

Vacancies remain in several community councils, it has emerged.

Six places remain empty in Delting Community Council, as well as five in Lerwick, Scalloway and Yell.

There are four remaining vacancies still in Gulberwick, Quarff and Cunningsburgh Community Council, and another four in Dunrossness.

Three posts remain unfilled in Whalsay, meanwhile, as well as two in Burra and Trondra, as well as Northmavine and the Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale area.

It follows an extension to the deadline for community council submissions following last week’s communications black-out.

Meanwhile, the council has issued a Notice of Uncontest By-Elect 20221024