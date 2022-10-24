Unusual visitor at Sumburgh Airport

Credit: Richard Ashbee

A strange aircraft was seen visiting Sumburgh Airport this weekend.

The craft, which did not land, was a US Air Force Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Tiltrotor.

The vehicle is extensively used by the US military and can be operated either as a helicopter or a turboprop aeroplane.

The craft took off from Glasgow airport before making the trip to Sumburgh.

It has also been seen several times at Dyce Airport in Aberdeen over the last month, stopping to refuel.

About 400 Ospreys have been built over the last 30 years, they can carry 24-32 troops and are capable of travelling at 350 mph with a range of 1000 miles.