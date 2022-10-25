Headlines News

Men to stand trial accused of drug supply

October 25, 2022 0
Two men will stand trial in Glasgow accused of supplying drugs in the isles.

Nigel Scott, 47, and 48-year-old Matthew Smith face the claims, which span between November 24th 2020 and May 24th last year.

Both are said to have been concerned in the supply of heroin at their homes in Lerwick.

Smith also faces the same charge in relation to cannabis.

Meanwhile, Scott is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice amid claims he ran away from a detective and threw away a bag containing heroin.

This was said to be in a bid to “avoid detection, arrest and prosecution”.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where lawyers pled not guilty on their behalf.

A trial was set for September 2023. The pair, both still of Lerwick, remain on bail meantime.

