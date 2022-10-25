News

Oliver Lindsay October 25, 2022 0
NHS to contact next age group for vaccines
The COVID Vaccine Photo: Dave Donaldson

People aged between 50 and 64 will soon be offered appointments for Covid boosters and flu vaccinations.

Since September, over 5,000 Covid boosters and over 6,000 flu vaccinations have been administered, with the programme set to run into December.

NHS Shetland says the flu vaccination programme for children continues to be delivered in schools and in primary care settings.

Due to last weeks communications blackout, there are now vacant appointment slots today (25th October) between 1pm – 3.30pm.

This is for those over the age of 64, and anyone over the age of 12, who is in a clinical risk group or an unpaid carer living with an immunosuppressed individual.

Letters will also be sent to anyone over the age of 65. Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, and has not had yet had one, is urged to contact NHS Shetland to arrange an appointment.

