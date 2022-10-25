News

Sumburgh Airport staff could strike over pay

Andrew Hirst October 25, 2022 0
Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Strikes could close Sumburgh Airport unless a pay dispute is resolved this week.

Unite, Prospect and PCS have rejected the five per cent pay offer proposed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial).

Unite regional officer Shauna Wright said the unions would be meeting Hial again on Friday when she hoped an improved pay offer would be forthcoming.

“If we are unable to get a fair offer we will be balloting members for industrial action across all 11 Hial airports,” she added.

Ms Wright said Unite members performed a wide range of roles, including security and fire crews,  which were essential to the airports’ safe running.

The union said staff grappling with a cost of living crisis, inflation and soaring energy bills, deserved more than the five per cent on offer.

Ms Wright said Unite had called on Hial to make special provision for its staff working in remote and island locations, who have been particularly hard hit by the crisis, but this was not included in the offer.

Hial said it had recognised the challenges colleagues were facing and had explored all options to make an improved pay offer, which had been rejected.

Managing director Inglis Lyon, managing director said: “The offer was the result of an extensive exercise on cost savings and the generation of additional income to allow an enhanced pay award that was affordable from within our existing finances.

“We will now meet with union colleagues to try and reach a solution following the disappointing result.”

