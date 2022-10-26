Drink driver banned after admitting ‘moment of madness’ 

McCabe’s erratic driving began at Tesco.

A drink driver felt “invincible” when speeding dangerously late at night but soon realised what an “idiot” he had been, a court heard.

Carlton McCabe, 28, was handed a year driving ban and £840 fine after admitting to his crimes at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

He confessed it was a “moment of madness”.

McCabe, of The Holgate, Middlesbrough, had been spotted driving erratically in Tesco carpark at 11.45pm on 1st October.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said witnesses in another car were heading in the same direction out of the town and northwards along the A970 when they became concerned by what they saw.

Over the course of the 14-mile journey, the witnesses saw McCabe veering back and forth across the carriageway, striking the verge and encroaching in the opposite lane, the court heard.

On one occasion, Mr MacKenzie said another another vehicle was approaching head-on with McCabe only returning to his lane at the “last minute”.

Police responding to the concerns found McCabe’s van in a ditch in Voe where he had tried to turn around.

Mr MacKenzie said the accused co-operated fully with the police and provided a roadside breath test, resulting in his arrest.

He blew 57 microgrammes in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Sheriff David Harvie told McCabe these were “quite serious matters” and asked if he wanted to consult a solicitor.

The sheriff also warned him he would be losing his licence.

However, McCabe declined a solicitor and admitted his guilt.

He said he had been driving back to his “digs” and had three passengers in the car at the time.

“All I can do is apologise,” he said.

“It was a moment of madness.

“I’ve never been arrested in my life.

“I’m a family man, a working man, it was just a moment of madness.

“You think you are invincible when you’re drinking, but you’re just an idiot.

“I’m going to pay the price for it and it won’t happen again.”

Taking into account McCabe’s early guilty plea, Sheriff Harvie banned him from driving for a year and fined him £800 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

McCabe will have to take an extended driving test once his ban is over.