Headlines News

Head teacher to leave Anderson High

Kevin Craigens October 26, 2022 0
Head teacher to leave Anderson High
Mrs Nicolson was head teacher during the transition from the old school to the new Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

A new head teacher will be required at Anderson High school next summer – as the current post-holder will take early retirement at the end of the academic year.

Valerie Nicolson informed parents of her decision through a newsletter to parents on Tuesday.

Mrs Nicolson has been in the role for almost 20 years.

She said there was still a lot to do before her retirement next August.

“Just to let you know that I have decided to request early retirement from August 2023,” she stated in the newsletter.

“Come Christmas, I will have been in post 20 years.

“It feels like a good time to think about a change, but there is plenty of work to be done before finishing up.

“I look forward to the three terms ahead, and seeing everyone back in school.”

Head teacher at the Anderson High School, Valerie Nicolson.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.