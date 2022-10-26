Head teacher to leave Anderson High
A new head teacher will be required at Anderson High school next summer – as the current post-holder will take early retirement at the end of the academic year.
Valerie Nicolson informed parents of her decision through a newsletter to parents on Tuesday.
Mrs Nicolson has been in the role for almost 20 years.
She said there was still a lot to do before her retirement next August.
“Just to let you know that I have decided to request early retirement from August 2023,” she stated in the newsletter.
“Come Christmas, I will have been in post 20 years.
“It feels like a good time to think about a change, but there is plenty of work to be done before finishing up.
“I look forward to the three terms ahead, and seeing everyone back in school.”
