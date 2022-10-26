Head teacher to leave Anderson High

Mrs Nicolson was head teacher during the transition from the old school to the new Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

A new head teacher will be required at Anderson High school next summer – as the current post-holder will take early retirement at the end of the academic year.

Valerie Nicolson informed parents of her decision through a newsletter to parents on Tuesday.

Mrs Nicolson has been in the role for almost 20 years.

She said there was still a lot to do before her retirement next August.

“Just to let you know that I have decided to request early retirement from August 2023,” she stated in the newsletter.

“Come Christmas, I will have been in post 20 years.

“It feels like a good time to think about a change, but there is plenty of work to be done before finishing up.

“I look forward to the three terms ahead, and seeing everyone back in school.”