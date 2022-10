Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A 51-year-old man who shouted, swore and behaved aggressively after refusing to leave Sumburgh Airport will be sentenced next month.

Harry Birch, of Sandyhills, Glasgow, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

Birch was charged after an incident at the airport on 8th July.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentencing until 9th November.