Mass meet for Up-Helly-A’ return

New Jarl Committe member Shane Jamieson being welcomed by Neil Moncrieff Guizer Jarl 2023. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The Mareel auditorium was bursting at the seams last night for the first mass meet in three years.

On top of the normal proceedings, an election for a new committee member took place.

Despite the recent rule change, allowing women to participate, there appeared to be no women present at the meet.

It was announced that the date for the 2023’s Up Helly Aa would be 31st January and that the Guizer Jarl would be Neil Moncrieff.

It was also announced that James Leask would be taking over as treasurer.

Hoping to join the committee were Scott Goudie and Shane Jamieson.

Each of them gave a passionate speech on why they would be the right man for the job.

In the end, the role went to Mr Jamieson who was delighted to take on the position.

He spoke of how long he’d wanted to make it onto the committee and eventually take on the role of jarl, saying: “It’s something I’ve thought about since I was a young boy looking at the galleys”.

Mr Jamieson follows in the steps of his father, Stewart Jamieson, who was jarl in 2018, and his grandfather, Harry Jamieson, jarl in 1981.