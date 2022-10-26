News

Mass meet for Up-Helly-A’ return

Oliver Lindsay October 26, 2022 0
Mass meet for Up-Helly-A’ return
New Jarl Committe member Shane Jamieson being welcomed by Neil Moncrieff Guizer Jarl 2023. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The Mareel auditorium was bursting at the seams last night for the first mass meet in three years.

On top of the normal proceedings, an election for a new committee member took place.

Despite the recent rule change, allowing women to participate, there appeared to be no women present at the meet.

It was announced that the date for the 2023’s Up Helly Aa would be 31st January and that the Guizer Jarl would be Neil Moncrieff.

It was also announced that James Leask would be taking over as treasurer.

Hoping to join the committee were Scott Goudie and Shane Jamieson.

Each of them gave a passionate speech on why they would be the right man for the job.

In the end, the role went to Mr Jamieson who was delighted to take on the position.

He spoke of how long he’d wanted to make it onto the committee and eventually take on the role of jarl, saying: “It’s something I’ve thought about since I was a young boy looking at the galleys”.

Mr Jamieson follows in the steps of his father, Stewart Jamieson, who was jarl in 2018, and his grandfather, Harry Jamieson, jarl in 1981.

 

 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.