Mossbank man admits involvement with indecent images of children

A 40-year-old Mossbank man has admitted involvement with indecent images of children.

John Masterman, of Leaside, pleaded guilty to the offence at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Masterman’s charge states that he “did take or permit to be taken photos or pseudo photos of children”.

The offence relates to an incident at an address in Lerwick on 21st June.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentencing for two weeks for the preparation of background reports.

The sheriff agreed to the forfeiture of two phones belonging to Masterman.

Bail was continued.