Sports Awards nominations

Martin Leyland is shortlisted for sportsperson of the year award. Photo: Kevin Jones

The shortlist for this year’s Shetland Sports Awards has been decided, with just three weeks to go now until the big event.

A panel of judges has whittled down the nominations into a top three for each category – with the exception of the Lifetime Endeavour award, which will be revealed on the night.

The awards are to be held on Friday, 18th November, at Lerwick’s Clickimin, with all of the winners announced that evening.

The shortlist is as follows:

Volunteer of the Year:

Sophie Grant: A former gymnast who now volunteers with Shetland Gymnastics Club, Sophie has taken it upon herself to train and choreograph a routine in her own time to be performed in Edinburgh next month.

Sandra Smith: Regularly dedicates over 20 hours a week to Shetland Hurricanes swimming team, coaching as well as organising and accompanying them on trips south.

Kirsti Morris: To give back to the sport she loves Kirsti trained as a swimming technical official, and now spends 25-30 hours a month officiating at events both at home and on the mainland.

Coach of the Year:

Neil Fenwick: The Shetland football team manager masterminded the team’s biggest ever inter-county win over their rivals Orkney, with an 8-0 rout in Kirkwall earlier this year to regain the Milne Cup.

Neil Murray and Brian Chittick: The Shetland Valkyries co-managers continue to impress, leading their team to an invincible league-winning campaign and third title win in a row.

Alba Collins: Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club swimmers had a superb year under the coaching of Alba, with eight swimmers invited to take part in the Scottish national championships and numerous personal bests and medals being picked up on the mainland.

Young Team of the Year:

Junior inter-county swimming: Shetland’s young swimmers turned the tide in the Stuart Cup with a comprehensive victory in the Orkney pool, setting three new inter-county records and achieving 10 personal best times in the process.

Junior inter-county football: A 4-0 win for the footballers in Kirkwall on the Sunday of the junior inter-county all but sealed the Stuart Cup for Shetland.

Shetland Girls Football: At all levels, Shetland Girls Football have shown massive improvements – with their under-13, 15 and 17 sides all beating Orkney comprehensively last month.

Team of the Year:

Ness United: Ness finally ended a lifelong wait to be crowned league champions this year, adding the Highland Fuels trophy and County Shield to complete a well-earned treble.

Shetland Valkyries: The women’s rugby team incredibly went unbeaten throughout the whole league season as they romped to the title for the third consecutive season, and for their fourth title in five years.

Shetland men’s volleyball: Despite having to play their ‘home’ matches on the Scottish mainland, Shetland’s volleyball team have worked hard to compete in the national league – achieving their highest league placing this season.

Young Sportsperson of the Year:

Freya Masson: Achieved her first British time in the pool at the age of just 17, while picking up a silver medal on the mainland and breaking an 11-year Shetland 1500m freestyle record.

George Robesten: Helped Shetland win the junior inter-county football 4-0, achieved personal bests in the 100 and 200 metre athletics races, helped Scalloway win the Madrid Cup and has signed professionally with Ross County.

Layla Todd: A member of Triathlon Scotland’s academy squad, Layla won the 1500m race in the junior inter-county, set two new personal bests in the swimming pool and won the Sandwick sprint triathlon this summer.

Sportsperson of the Year:

Martin Leyland: At the age of 65, Martin secured six gold medals at the Scottish and British Masters competitions this year, along with two silver. Martin is now the British champion for his age group in the long and triple jump.

Maggie Adamson: Maggie and sailing partner Gavin Howe finished ninth overall in the Round Britain and Ireland race, and she was recently chosen to represent Britain at the European and World sailing championships.

Lynsey Henderson: Triathlete Lynsey Henderson conquered her biggest challenge in the gruelling 14-hour long Norseman Xtreme Triathlon in Norway, while coming third in the Slateman Triathlon in Wales and winning the Simmer Dim half-marathon.

Inclusivity Award:

Shetland Rugby: Working with the NHS and Ability Shetland, Shetland Rugby regularly deliver all ability sessions for children and young people who would possibly struggle to attend normal rugby sessions.

Brynn Hauxwell: Brynn this year raised almost £14,000 for Ability Shetland with his Hadrian’s Wall challenge, with the money to go towards bringing wheelchair racing to Shetland for the first time.

Lerwick Outdoor Bowling Club: The club put on three taster sessions this summer to allow people of all abilities to try outdoor bowls, and worked with Ability Shetland to get a Parahandy wheelchair so wheelchair users could join in and play the sport.