Kevin Craigens October 28, 2022 0
Viking shortlisted for community award
Viking Energy Wind Farm has been shortlisted for an award for community engagement.

Viking Energy has been shortlisted for a community engagement award.

At this year’s Scottish Green Energy Award, celebrate organisations, people and projects nationally in sectors such as health, wealth and wellbeing of Scotland. 

Viking windfarm has been nominated in the best engagement category. 

A range of activities have been held by Viking. These include 462 students from 15 schools aged five to 17 visiting the wind farm construction site. 

The awards will take place at the EICC in Edinburgh on Thursday, 1st December. 

Community engagement manager for Viking Warm Farm, Julie Graham, said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted for a Scottish Green Energy Award in the best engagement category. 

“Our engagement with young people in Shetland is something we are proud of and put a huge amount of team effort into. It allowed us to directly hear young people’s views and respond to their needs.  

 “We hope Viking windfarm’s engagement strategy inspires the next generation of Shetlanders to learn more about climate change and the renewable energy industries.”

