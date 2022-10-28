Headlines News

West Side residents reminded to register for by-election vote

October 28, 2022 0
Residents in Shetland West are being reminded to register to vote ahead of the area’s by-election next month.

Voters in the West Side will go to the polls on 17th November.

It follows a decision in August by John Leask to step down from the SIC.

Three candidates have put their names forward for the seat – independent candidate Mark Robinson, Debra Nicolson from the Scottish Green’s and the SNP’s Zara Pennington.

The council has today [Friday] issued a reminder that residents must be on the electoral register if they wish to vote on polling day.

Poll cards have been delivered to those already registered. Anyone not registered at their current address is urged to make sure they are registered in time.

The deadline to register to vote for this by-election is midnight on Tuesday. Residents can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The deadline for registered electors to apply for a postal vote is 5pm next Wednesday, and for a proxy vote the deadline the following week – at 5pm on 9th November.

Completed postal packs for the by-election should be returned as soon as possible to avoid missing the deadline on 17th November.

