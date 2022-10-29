Carmichael warns of ‘perfect storm’ facing food producers

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Increased costs and freight capacity challenges are posing a “perfect storm” for food producers.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael highlighted the plight of Shetland farmers and fishermen during a food security debate in parliament this week.

Mr Carmichael called for “joined-up thinking” to address concerns, including transport capacity, input costs and uncertainty about agricultural support payments.

“At a time when the government are seeking to increase the range of foods coming into this country, which may not have been produced to the same environmental and welfare standards that we are accustomed to, the damage that could be done to our own producers could be profound,” he said.

“For farmers, fishermen and fish farmers, the many challenges result in a perfect storm.

“The rising cost of energy has had a wide range of impacts; the cost of fertiliser is the one that is spoken of most frequently, but the costs of running machinery are also affected.

“With the agricultural industry facing an uncertain future regarding the future of support payments, there is real anxiety about what the future holds.”

Mr Carmichael said support payments were vital in ensuring the country could continue producing affordable food – and said the suggestion they were “subsidies for farmers” had to stop.

He also called on the government to look at the impact of big supermarkets on farmers.

The MP said there was a “massive imbalance of power” and called for the government to revisit the Groceries Code Adjudicator.

The GCA is supposed to be an independent regulator ensuring retailers treat their direct suppliers lawfully and fairly – but Mr Carmichael said it had “not had the effectiveness that I hoped it would”.

On transport, Mr Carmichael said he was frustrated “beyond measure” that shipping companies seemed surprised every October that crofters needed to export lambs to the mainland.

“We need extra capacity in our ferries at that time,” he said.

“A bit more joined-up thinking in government would be a win for us all.”