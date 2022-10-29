Clocks go back
The clocks go back early tomorrow morning (Sunday) giving everyone an extra hour in bed.
British Summer Time ends at 2am as the UK moves to Greenwich Mean Time.
The change means lighter mornings but darker evenings.
