News

Clocks go back

Andrew Hirst October 29, 2022
Clocks go back
Clocks go back. Image: Smirk.

The clocks go back early tomorrow morning (Sunday) giving everyone an extra hour in bed.

British Summer Time ends at 2am as the UK moves to Greenwich Mean Time.

The change means lighter mornings but darker evenings.

SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.