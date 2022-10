Stock image of the Coastguard Rescue 900 departing its Sumburgh base. Photo: Brian Gray

An injured offshore worker has been evacuated for medical assistance.

Coastguard officers received the call this morning (Saturday) from a platform 70 miles north-west of Sumburgh.

The coastguard helicopter arrived at the platform at around 11.30am to collect the casualty, returning to Sumburgh by 12.40pm.

The injured man was transferred to ambulance service for treatment.