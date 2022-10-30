Internet and phone services restored after successful cable repair

A cable ship carries out repairs. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Phones and internet services have been fully restored after engineers completed repairs to a subsea cable.

Faroese Telecom confirmed the repair to the Shefa2 cable, between Shetland and Orkney, had been completed this afternoon (Sunday).

Repairs began on Wednesday but had to be paused due to poor weather.

Some services had been out of action during the repair work, although BT said its customers had been unaffected.

The cable was first damaged last Thursday when Shetland suffered a major communications outage.

A temporary solution was arranged later that day ahead of the permanent repairs, which have now completed.