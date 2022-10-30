Sanctuary welcomes Harry the orphaned otter

Harry the orphaned otter. Photo: Hillswick Wildlife Sactuary.

An orphaned otter is set for a winter of recuperation at Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary after being rescued from the road.

The sanctuary posted on Facebook yesterday (Saturday) that the young otter had been brought in for help after being rescued in Yell by local resident Kevin Hodgson.

The pup, named Harry, is thought to be just a month old.

A dead otter, likely his mother, had been found nearby on Thursday night.

The sanctuary said Harry must have been waiting more than day beside his dead mother before crawling out onto the road to be rescued.

Although, he seemed to be struggling when he first arrived, the sanctuary said he was soon “guzzling” milk before “sleeping off the trauma he has just been through”.

“Not a happy start to life for Harry, but hopefully he will make a full recovery while spending the winter here in Hillswick,” it added.

The sanctuary is appealing for donations via its Facebook page.

Visit www.facebook.com/HillswickWildlifeSanctuary to donate.