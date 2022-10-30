Talks hoped to resolve postal strikes – but workers remain ‘resolute’

Members of the CWU: Photo: CWU.

Talks have begun with the hope of reaching a satisfactory deal for postal workers following two months of strikes.

The Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union (CWU) met last week, along with mediators, to resolve the ongoing disputes around pay and conditions.

CWU’s Shetland representative, George Ross, said he hoped a deal could be thrashed out.

“But until they move and realise they must speak to us and not at us, the mood within the union and the many workplaces will remain resolute,” he added,

Some 115,000 postal workers – including members of the Shetland workforce – began strike action in August.

The union is demanding a “dignified, proper pay rise” to help members struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Ross said industrial action had been successful in providing the platform to “move forward with hopefully constructive negotiations”.

For now, however, Mr Ross said the members strength and resolve had not diminished.

“Until there’s a dramatic change in the direction of the company, I’ve no doubt the action will remain in place,” he said.

While he said the union and its members were will to accept changes, Mr Ross said it must be “agreed and not imposed”.

The Royal Mail said: “There is a commitment on both sides to reach a resolution however we all acknowledge there are significant difficulties to overcome.”

The company said it had “well-developed contingency plans” but could not fully replace the work of its frontline staff and advised customers to expect disruption.

Strike action is currently planned in November for different sections on the work force on 2nd, 3rd, 4th. 8th, 9th 10th, 14th, 15th 16th and additional dates for “Black Friday” week.