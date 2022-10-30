News

Talks hoped to resolve postal strikes – but workers remain ‘resolute’

Andrew Hirst October 30, 2022 0
Talks hoped to resolve postal strikes – but workers remain ‘resolute’
Members of the CWU: Photo: CWU.

Talks have begun with the hope of reaching a satisfactory deal for postal workers following two months of strikes.

The Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union (CWU) met last week, along with mediators, to resolve the ongoing disputes around pay and conditions.

CWU’s Shetland representative, George Ross, said he hoped a deal could be thrashed out.

“But until they move and realise they must speak to us and not at us, the mood within the union and the many workplaces will remain resolute,” he added,

Some 115,000 postal workers – including members of the Shetland workforce – began strike action in August.

The union is demanding a “dignified, proper pay rise” to help members struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Ross said industrial action had been successful in providing the platform to “move forward with hopefully constructive negotiations”.

For now, however, Mr Ross said the members strength and resolve had not diminished.

“Until there’s a dramatic change in the direction of the company, I’ve no doubt the action will remain in place,” he said.

While he said the union and its members were will to accept changes, Mr Ross said it must be “agreed and not imposed”.

The Royal Mail said: “There is a commitment on both sides to reach a resolution however we all acknowledge there are significant difficulties to overcome.”

The company said it had “well-developed contingency plans” but could not fully replace the work of its frontline staff and advised customers to expect disruption.

Strike action is currently planned in November for different sections on the work force on 2nd, 3rd, 4th. 8th, 9th 10th, 14th, 15th 16th and additional dates for “Black Friday” week.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

Clocks go back
News

Clocks go back

The clocks go back early tomorrow morning (Sunday) giving everyone an extra hour in bed. British Summer Time ends at 2am as the UK moves…

October 29, 2022 | 7.00pm
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.