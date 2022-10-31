Headlines News

Fire festival return delights licensing board

Kevin Craigens October 31, 2022 0
Fire festival return delights licensing board

Councillors said it was good to see fire festivals return next year as Scalloway British Legion was granted a late licence for the 2023 fire festival.

Members acknowledged the significance of the licence application and said they supported it.

Chairman Neil Pearson said: “It is an occasional licence that has been asked for and it is to do with Scalloway Fire Festival and hall.

“The applications for Scalloway fire festival are deemed to be a special event of local or national significance.”

One member said they were fully supportive of the application and it fell “within the grounds” to grant it.

Council leader Emma MacDonald added: “I second that and very much agree. It’s good to see Up-Helly-A’ is back and a return to a more normal life for the community.”

Scalloway Fire Festival will be held on Friday, 13th January, and the Scalloway Legion applied for a later licence to coincide with the event.

The licence will be used for the hours between 6pm on the Friday evening and 3am the following morning.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.