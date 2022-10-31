Fire festival return delights licensing board

Councillors said it was good to see fire festivals return next year as Scalloway British Legion was granted a late licence for the 2023 fire festival.

Members acknowledged the significance of the licence application and said they supported it.

Chairman Neil Pearson said: “It is an occasional licence that has been asked for and it is to do with Scalloway Fire Festival and hall.

“The applications for Scalloway fire festival are deemed to be a special event of local or national significance.”

One member said they were fully supportive of the application and it fell “within the grounds” to grant it.

Council leader Emma MacDonald added: “I second that and very much agree. It’s good to see Up-Helly-A’ is back and a return to a more normal life for the community.”

Scalloway Fire Festival will be held on Friday, 13th January, and the Scalloway Legion applied for a later licence to coincide with the event.

The licence will be used for the hours between 6pm on the Friday evening and 3am the following morning.