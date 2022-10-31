No council strikes as deal is agreed

Unison have said there will be no strike action after agreeing terms with Cosla.

Council workers will have their new offer back dated to April as Unison and SIC work on new deal which has been agreed.

Last week it was confirmed that Cosla had agreed to pay terms on a deal which was voted for by Unison members in early September.

Members voted for increased wages and the removal of fees to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), as well as an extra day of holiday.

The chairwoman of Shetland’s Unison Branch, Susanne Gens said it had been a long time coming.

Ms Gens said: “It has been a long road, but last week Cosla finally confirmed the original offer, which is backdated to 1 April 2022.

“Therefore there is no further strike action in local government in regards to this pay offer. Locally we are now working with the SIC to implement this as soon as possible.”