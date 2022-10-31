Headlines News

Premises licences must be paid by end of the week

Kevin Craigens October 31, 2022
SIC are to hold a review of premises licences for those who have not paid their fee by Friday afternoon.

Businesses which have not paid their premises licence have to the end of the week before the SIC launch a review.

There were five businesses whose licences were noted as unpaid on the licence board agenda.

However, it was said that two had paid their licence fee, with another having attempted to do so but another two were still late in paying their fee.

The Pierhead in Voe and Toab Shop have both failed to keep up-to-date on their licence fee and may be subject to review should they not settle their licence by Friday 5pm. Both of the premises have closed.

It was noted that Sella Ness Lodge had attempted to pay the licence but, at time of the meeting, it was unclear whether the payment had gone through.

It was previously reported that the lodge had decided against selling alcohol.

Questions were asked about contacting premises owners to chase up the licence fees, and council solicitor Paul Wishart said that these fees must be paid, otherwise they would be “pursued as a debt”.

