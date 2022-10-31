News

Shetlander reopens ‘world’s most remote museum’ in South Georgia

Shetland Times October 31, 2022 0
Shetlander reopens ‘world’s most remote museum’ in South Georgia
Helen Balfour (centre) arrives in South Georgia.

Shetlander Helen Balfour has arrived in South Georgia to reopen the “world’s most remote museum” after an 8,000 mile journey to the island.

A small all-female team has travelled to South Georgia to open its museum for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The team is from the South Georgia Heritage Trust, a Dundee-based charity which looks to conserve the island’s fragile ecosystem and heritage and runs the museum on behalf of the island’s government.

Ms Balfour will join as a museum assistant, and is connected to South Georgia – with both of her grandfathers and one great-grandfather whalers on the island.

Her grandfather, James Balfour, first visited South Georgia in 1952 and after a decade of whaling was onboard one of the last whale catcher vessels that worked out of Grytviken.

Her other grandfather, Alan Leask, started whaling as a 16-year-old and did two seasons, as did her great-grandfather Thomas Balfour twenty years before.

She will be following in their footsteps, as the now abandoned Grytviken whaling station is where the South Georgia Museum now stands.

Around 15,000 visitors are expected to visit the island during the tourist season.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.