Viking fund tops £500k for community projects

A turbine base for at the Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: Viking Energy.

Community benefits from the Viking Energy windfarm have topped the half million pound mark.

The Viking Community Fund has awarded more than £500,000 to 100-plus projects in the past 20 months.

Distributed through the Shetland Community Benefit Fund, the fund has supported initiatives from as far and wide as Fair Isle, Unst, Foula and Skerries.

Grants have ranged from a couple of hundred pounds to five figure sums.

The scheme awards £50,000 a year to the four community councils where the 103 turbines are to be built.

The remaining 14 community councils each receive £10,000 a year.

Nesting and Lunnasting has seen the most grant aid – nearly £114,000 going to 13 projects.

These include the Nesting Toddlers, which received £500 for a new toddler group and Lunnasting public hall, which received £53,000.

In Sandsting and Aithsting 17 projects have received grant including more than £44,500 to the Skeld Hall to replace its wind turbine and £7,670 to Aith Junior High School Parent Council for 26 iPad and covers.

The fire alarm system in the Voxter Centre was renewed thanks to a £7,409 grant approved by Delting Community Council – part of over £70,000 in grants awarded by councillors.

The Tingwall, Whiteness and Weisdale Community Council has approved grants totalling nearly £22,000.

It has not allocated all of its funds because of future projects known to be in the pipeline.

SCBF chairman Chris Bunyan said it was rewarding to see so many worthwhile projects being supported.

“Often it is small grants that can make a really big difference for a local community,” he said.

“We also know there are a number of larger projects being developed around the islands and look forward to getting these applications.

“We would encourage anyone or any group with an idea to approach us to see how the Viking Community Fund might be able to help.

“We would particularly encourage organisations and groups, and indeed community councils themselves, to come forward with initiatives to help people who might be struggling with inflation and the increased cost of living.”