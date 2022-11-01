Ferry disruption expected because of poor weather

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

Delays are predicted by NorthLink for sailings on Wednesday and Thursday due to adverse weather.

Winds of 46mph are forecast by the Met Office for tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Passenger vessel Hrossey is expected to suffer delays in arriving in Lerwick from Aberdeen.

While freight vessel Hildasay, expected to leave Aberdeen at 6pm, is under review and could face cancellation.

Southbound sailings from Lerwick are facing similar problems with Hjaltland expected to leave an hour earlier than normal. Departure is now 4.30pm.

The Aberdeen-bound vessel expects to arrive in Kirkwall subject to delays and could face arriving at it’s destination up to two hours later also.

South-bound freight is also under review and faces cancellation.

Updates are expected tomorrow morning for Thursday sailings.