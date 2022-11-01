First 100km of subsea cable installed in North Sea

The first 100km of subsea cable has been successfully installed in the North Sea as part of the Shetland’s connection to the national energy grid.

The £660 million project will see a 260km cable installed from the isles to the British mainland, with work beginning in July.

SSE added the installation of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables onshore had also been completed, marking “another major milestone for the project”.

The installation of underground medium-voltage cables was halted earlier this year, after faults were found with the cables.

The second stretch of subsea cable laying is expected to begin in the spring, and will see another 57km of cable from Weisdale Voe on Shetland heading south into the North Sea.

All of the cable is expected to be laid by 2024.