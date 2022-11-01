NHS patient travel office re-opened

The new patient travel service has re-opened on Burgh Road at Montfield.

The new office will be open from Monday to Friday for the collection of travel documents, parking tickets and for dropping off claim forms.

If patients are unable to get to the office during the opening hours, they can arrange for travel documents to be left at the hospital reception where they can collect them.

The department will only allow two people in the waiting room at any one time, and therefore might ask anyone looking to book in person to leave and call or email instead.

The patient travel department, which was previously in the Gilbert Bain Hospital, is now situated at the back of Montfield near the dental car park.