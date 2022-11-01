Headlines News

NHS patient travel office re-opened

Kevin Craigens November 1, 2022 0
NHS patient travel office re-opened
The new patient travel service has re-opened on Burgh Road at Montfield.

NHS Shetland’s patient travel department re-opened on Burgh Road today (Tuesday) at Montfield.

The new office will be open from Monday to Friday for the collection of travel documents, parking tickets and for dropping off claim forms.

If patients are unable to get to the office during the opening hours, they can arrange for travel documents to be left at the hospital reception where they can collect them.

The department will only allow two people in the waiting room at any one time, and therefore might ask anyone looking to book in person to leave and call or email instead.

The patient travel department, which was previously in the Gilbert Bain Hospital, is now situated at the back of Montfield near the dental car park.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.