Coastguard rescue delayed in poor weather

A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

Poor weather has hampered a rescue attempt of an injured crewman.

Shetland Coastguard were called to airlift the man from a fishing vessel on Tuesday night.

However, conditions meant the Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter was unable to carry out the rescue.

The vessel, which has not been named by coastguard staff, was north of Unst when the incident happened.

A new plan was made, and the fishing boat made her way to Cullivoe for the helicopter to land and help the crewman from there.

The call was originally made before 8pm. The crewman was airlifted by 1am.