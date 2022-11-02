Henshall’s coat to be auctioned in aid of Glasgow school

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez.

Douglas Henshall’s pea coat from the BBC series Shetland is to go up for auction next week, raising money for a Glasgow school.

Starting at 6pm on Thursday, 10th November, bidding will start at £300 for the “well worn” signed, size 42 coat and bids will be in increments of £25.

The silent auction is to raise money for arts and crafts equipment and materials for the Garnetbank Primary school.

The target is to raise £10,000 and some of Scotland’s biggest names from showbiz and the arts have donated items to the auction.

Rebus author Ian Rankin has committed to having drinks with one lucky winner in a bar in the capital.

While another winner can spend the day swimming and enjoying flumes at Coatbridge’s Time Capsule with comedian Frankie Boyle, with an ice cream afterwards.

Other lots include hospitality to football games, personalised poems and tickets for live music events.