Shetland Soap Company marks its first 20 years

Staff at the Shetland Soap Company, which is now marking its first 20 years.

Celebrations are beginning at the Shetland Soap Company to mark its first 20 years in business.

An offshoot of the social enterprise charity, Cope Ltd, the Soap Company began trading from its Commercial Street shop and production premises in 2002.

Since then, Shetland Soap has established an online shop and begun stocking over 50 boutique retailers and visitor attractions.

Its products can be found on NorthLink ferries and in the town hall, but also in more prestigious locations such as London Bridge, the Shard and the Scottish parliament.

One man who has been there from the beginning is Daryn Johnson.

Mr Johnson, who is deaf, started working with Shetland Soap straight out of school, and has never looked back.

“I have enjoyed working at Shetland Soap Company for 20 years,” he said.

“I have seen many changes, especially staff come and go.

“When I first worked here, the original production area and tearoom were in the back shop.

“I like working at the till, stocking up, cutting glycerine soaps, and bottling and labelling products.

“I like working as part of the Soap Company team.”

As well as celebrating Shetland Soap Company’s 20th anniversary, Cope is looking forward to celebrating the whole organisation’s 25th anniversary next June.

There will be a special 25th anniversary calendar coming out in the coming weeks.

Chief executive Steven Coutts said: “We are extremely proud to be marking two such momentous milestones in Cope’s journey so close together.

“There are exciting plans for growth and development in both Shetland Soap Company and the wider organisation.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the next chapter develop, building on Cope’s successes and the brilliant support we enjoy from our community.”