News

Approval of three offshore windfarms could bring £14m a year to Shetland in community benefit 

Andrew Hirst November 2, 2022 0
Approval of three offshore windfarms could bring £14m a year to Shetland in community benefit 
The NE1 site. Image: Crown Estate Scotland.

Three offshore windfarms have been approved for development – representing around £3.3 billion of investment.

Crown Estate Scotland today (Wednesday) confirmed the three applicants for the NE1 site – 12 miles east of Bressay – had seabed option agreements in place. 

The three projects – led by Ocean Winds, Mainstream Renewable Power and ESB Asset Development – would provide an estimated 2.8GW of energy – six times more than Viking Energy.

Shetland Islands Council is currently working on its “Energy Development Principles” which would require the three developers to pay a total of £14m a year in community benefit. The benefit could take the form of cheaper energy provision, sometimes referred to as a “Shetland tariff”.

Infrastructure director John Smith said the council and other interested bodies would be seeking “close engagement with the developers”.

As well as the community benefit, Mr Smith said the emphasis would be on: minimising environmental impacts; co-existing with other sectors or the economy, particularly fishing; and making use of the local supply chain.

“The NE1 development process must recognise and be guided by these principles,” he said. 

Shetland Fishermen’s Association, while supportive of renewables, has previously expressed concern that offshore windfarms could harm important spawning grounds for key species, while leaving huge swathes of ocean out of bounds for vessels.

The applicants will have to pay £56m in option fees plus multimillion pound annual payments, once the windfarms are operating, to support public spending. 

Crown Estate Scotland has also mandated the applicants to outline supply chain commitments, which it said was a world first. 

Head of offshore wind development Colin Maciver said: “Today’s confirmation of three more ScotWind agreements is extremely positive news.

“These projects will further boost delivery of clean offshore energy that is central to Scotland’s efforts to tackle the climate emergency, secure the UK’s energy supply, and generate billions of pounds of investment in Scotland.

“We look forward to working with all applicants in the years to come.” 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.