Wednesday freight crossings cancelled

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Freight sailings have been cancelled to and from Lerwick today (Wednesday) and will resume tomorrow.

Delays are predicted by NorthLink for sailings on today and Thursday due to adverse weather.

Winds of 46mph are forecast by the Met Office for this evening.

The freight vessel Helliar will now depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen on Thursday evening at 6pm.

Passenger vessel Hrossey is also expected to suffer delays in arriving in Lerwick from Aberdeen.

Southbound sailings from Lerwick are facing similar problems with Hjaltland expected to leave an hour earlier than normal. Departure is now 4.30pm.

The Aberdeen-bound vessel expects to arrive in Kirkwall subject to delays and arrive at its destination up to two hours later.