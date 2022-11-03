News

Delivery of Fair Isle observatory modules halted by SIC

Ryan Nicolson November 3, 2022 0
Delivery of Fair Isle observatory modules halted by SIC
The modules arriving by barge last month. The SIC has halted any further movements. Photo: Douglas Barr

The modules for the new Fair Isle Bird Observatory may take even longer to arrive, after the SIC temporarily stopped the trust from bringing them in.

A barge was used to transfer the first six modules from Orkney to Fair Isle on 19th October, in a move which was heralded as a major milestone by the observatory trust.

But the SIC said the trust had not asked for permission to bring the modules in – and has suspended any more deliveries “until proper planning and risk assessments have been carried out”.

A report to come before the harbour board on Wednesday from the council’s harbour master says the barge operation “had not been approved and relevant documentation had not been submitted”.

The delivery of the first six modules was delayed by weeks due to the weather, and there had been hopes to begin bringing more modules to the island in the coming weeks.

The trust said on Twitter this week that a smaller boat would be used to bring the remaining 34 modules to Fair Isle, in reduced numbers.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.