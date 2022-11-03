Delivery of Fair Isle observatory modules halted by SIC

The modules arriving by barge last month. The SIC has halted any further movements. Photo: Douglas Barr

The modules for the new Fair Isle Bird Observatory may take even longer to arrive, after the SIC temporarily stopped the trust from bringing them in.

A barge was used to transfer the first six modules from Orkney to Fair Isle on 19th October, in a move which was heralded as a major milestone by the observatory trust.

But the SIC said the trust had not asked for permission to bring the modules in – and has suspended any more deliveries “until proper planning and risk assessments have been carried out”.

A report to come before the harbour board on Wednesday from the council’s harbour master says the barge operation “had not been approved and relevant documentation had not been submitted”.

The delivery of the first six modules was delayed by weeks due to the weather, and there had been hopes to begin bringing more modules to the island in the coming weeks.

The trust said on Twitter this week that a smaller boat would be used to bring the remaining 34 modules to Fair Isle, in reduced numbers.