Headlines News

Airport staff reject pay offer

Ryan Taylor November 4, 2022 0
Airport staff reject pay offer
Sumburgh Airport.

Airport workers have moved closer to taking industrial action following the rejection of an “insulting” pay offer.

The Unite union has today [Friday] notified Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) of a forthcoming ballot.

Workers rejected a five per cent pay offer last month. Further talks were subsequently held, and Hial put forward an “enhanced” pay offer.

But no agreement has yet been reached.

Hial workers, who operate in 11 airports – including Sumburgh – say living and working in some of the most remote communities means the impact of the cost of living crisis is particularly acute.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional officer, said: “Our members provide a crucial role for the airport from firefighting and security to customer service.

“This pay award affects all our members across all grades and does nothing for the retention and the recruitment of staff on islands.

“Unite remain open to dialogue to seek a solution, however all members deserve more and they deserve a pay that’s in line with the cost of living.”

Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon said: “Following an extensive exercise on operational efficiencies and the generation of additional income through various measures, we presented an enhanced offer to the trade unions.

“The offer was affordable from within our existing finances and maximised the parameters of the Scottish government pay policy, and this was acknowledged by the trade unions.

“Meetings were held on Friday, 28th October with the trade unions to explore further measures that the company may be able to implement to enhance the offer, but these fell short of union expectations.

“However, we will remain in dialogue with union colleagues to try to reach a solution.”

Hial says its enhanced offer comprised:

• A five per cent basic pay award to all staff earning less that £80,000.
• A four per cent basic pay award to all staff earning more that £80,000.
• A five per cent increase to fixed allowances.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.