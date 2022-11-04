Former convener joins Accounts Commission

Former SIC convener Malcolm Bell has been named as a new member of the Accounts Commission.

Mr Bell, who stood down as an elected member at this year’s local authority elections, is one of four people to be named by local government minister Ben Macpherson as part of the public service watchdog.

The former Lerwick councillor, who before being elected served as Shetland’s police area commander, has been named alongside another three new recruits.

Audit Scotland says the appointments follow an extensive recruitment exercise.

The Accounts Commission is independent of government and is responsible for reporting on performance and spending within Scotland’s 32 councils, 30 integration joint boards and other local government joint boards.

Commission chairman William Moyes said: “I am delighted at the appointment of four new Accounts Commission members.

“We now have a full complement of commissioners, with a wealth of talent, experience and knowledge of the delivery of vital local public services.

“These appointments have been confirmed at a time of important change for the commission.

“As Scotland’s councils continue to recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and address the consequences of inflation and the cost of living on their local communities, the commission is focused on ensuring the audit and scrutiny of local government helps councils deliver and improve services for citizens and our communities.”

The new members will serve for an initial period of four years.