In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 4th November) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Day time sailings are ruled out in a blow to passengers.
- A Shetlander finally arrives to work at “world’s most remote museum” after a near-month’s journey.
- EXCLUSIVE: A Lerwick cyclist says he is “lucky to be alive” after accident caused by oil spillage.
- Accommodation owned by police is to be given a makeover that costs more than the homes are work.
- Mental health referrals are at record numbers, Mind Your Head has said, as praise is given for people seeking help.
- Three floating windfarms given approval bringing billions to isles.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment