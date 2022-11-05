Headlines News

Isles feature in new guide to big screen locations

November 5, 2022 0
Sunset over Foula. 

Shetland has featured in a new-look guide to big-screen locations.

Over 150 films are featured in the publication – all of them shot in Scotland.

The 1937 film The Edge of the World – which this year marks its 85th anniversary – is included in the guide.

The film was shot in Foula, using its hills and cliff faces as a natural backdrop.

Also included in the new publication is It’s Nice Up North, a 2006 production featuring interviews with isles residents and visits to some of Shetland’s most interesting locations.

It comes amid attempts to tap into the growing niche of film tourism – a global trend in which film fans are said to be inspired to visit a location after seeing it on screen.

VisitScotland islands manager Steve Mathieson said: “Shetland is a popular location choice for screen scouts looking to capture our amazing landscapes, coastline, scenery, heritage and culture for global audiences.

“The resulting interest when these films hit the big screen not only boosts the local economy in the short-term but can provide an ongoing presence in popular culture – and streaming services – that can continue to reach new audiences and lead to visits long after a film’s release. 

“This can also be seen on the small screen with the long-running Shetland series proving popular with visitors.”

