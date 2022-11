North Ham, Muckle Roe by Yolanda Bruce

Walkers are being urged to steer clear of Muckle Roe as sheep are driven down from the hills.

The activity is taking place today [Saturday] from the Hams, ending at the Crumble Crö.

Anyone seeking to explore the outdoors in the area – particularly dog-walkers – are being asked to reschedule to avoid any possible disruption.