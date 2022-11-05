WATCH: Big crowds flock to Clickimin as Craft Fair returns

Crowds gather at the craft fair. Photo: John Coutts

The Shetland Craft Fair has made a much-welcomed return to the Clickimin Centre.

Crowds have already flocked in big numbers to see what exhibitors have on offer.

Around 1,000 people came to see the fair today [Saturday] – and that comes on top of the 500 who arrived yesterday.

First time exhibitor at the Clickimin is Dawn Mainland of Dawn Mainland Art.

Mrs Mainland, who recently retired as a teacher from Scalloway Primary School, is using her creative skills to paint atmospheric depictions of Shetland’s landscape.

“It’s been really busy, and last night was really, really busy,” she said.

“It was open from seven to nine last night, and people were coming at 25 to seven.

“People were champing at the bit to come in.

“I’ve sold original paintings and cards, and I’ve had lots of lovely compliments.”

Long-time exhibitor is jewellery-maker Esme Wilcock of Made By Shetland, who described the long-awaited return as simply “brilliant”.

“To see people come back – the atmosphere is fantastic,” she said.

And she added the fair had brought with it something of a festive feel, too.

“It really does feel like Christmas.

“As a stall-holder, you’d come here every year, and you didn’t realise this was the start of Christmas.

“But I think this year everybody is saying ‘I’m buying for Christmas’.”

Meanwhile, Unst-based Melanie Mouat was at the Clickimin to display her Mella Handmade Soap products.

“It’s been really busy and everyone has been in a really positive mood,” she said.

“Everybody’s happy to be back.

Ms Mouat has travelled to several craft fairs and markets across the country, with trips to Fife and Edinburgh in the pipeline.

But she said the Shetland Craft Fair remained her favourite.

“This really is the best weekend of the year,” she said.

“I do quite a few markets, but this is always my favourite.