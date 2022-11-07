News

Businesses leave their mark at tourism awards

Oliver Lindsay November 7, 2022 0
Wild Skies Shetland took home the award for "working together for tourism". Photo: Callum Mackay

Shetland left its mark on the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards (HITA) this year.

Popular Lerwick eatery No 88 said they were “over the moon” after receiving a commendation at the awards.

Shetland Seabird Tours also soared to victory, receiving the award for Best Visitor Attraction Experience.

It turned out to be a good day for aviation tours, with Wild Skies Shetland also taking home the award for Working Together for Tourism.

Garth’s Croft in Bressay was also nominated for the Food Tourism award, but was beaten by Beinn an Tuirc Distillers Ltd.

The event took place at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness where a total of 15 winners were announced.

HITA chairman Laurence Young said: “The award night is a fitting finale to the 2022 contest and the board of HITA send congratulations to all of the finalists and the winners; we will follow your journeys with great interest over the months ahead.”

 

