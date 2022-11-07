News

Cost of living support hub opens in Lerwick

Oliver Lindsay November 7, 2022 0
Cost of living support hub opens in Lerwick

Shetland Islands Council has opened a new hub in Lerwick to provide cost of living support to those in need.

Located next to the former St Ringans Church on Lower Hillhead in Lerwick, the hub intends to aid with the financial pressures being faced by households across Shetland.

The hub welcomes anyone to come along including families needing support, services that wish to access items to support families, and communities that would like to establish pop-ups in their local areas.

The hub contains clothing for babies, children and teenagers, as well as items such as hot water bottles, blankets and duvets to help reduce heating costs.

Staff will also be on hand to discuss support options, such as finances and support with energy bills.

The hub is currently open Mondays and Thursdays.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “We know rising costs are making life difficult for many already and with winter ahead, we expect financial pressures to increase.

“We’ve opened this hub to offer somewhere where anyone in need can come and find some practical help and discuss any other support options.”

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.