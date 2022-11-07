Cost of living support hub opens in Lerwick

Shetland Islands Council has opened a new hub in Lerwick to provide cost of living support to those in need.

Located next to the former St Ringans Church on Lower Hillhead in Lerwick, the hub intends to aid with the financial pressures being faced by households across Shetland.

The hub welcomes anyone to come along including families needing support, services that wish to access items to support families, and communities that would like to establish pop-ups in their local areas.

The hub contains clothing for babies, children and teenagers, as well as items such as hot water bottles, blankets and duvets to help reduce heating costs.

Staff will also be on hand to discuss support options, such as finances and support with energy bills.

The hub is currently open Mondays and Thursdays.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “We know rising costs are making life difficult for many already and with winter ahead, we expect financial pressures to increase.

“We’ve opened this hub to offer somewhere where anyone in need can come and find some practical help and discuss any other support options.”