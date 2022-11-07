Folk festival nominated for music award

The Shetland Folk Festival has been nominated as Event of the Year at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music awards.

The event returned to celebrate its 40th anniversary earlier this year after a three-year wait, with artists such as Dougie MacLean and JP Cormier returning to perform.

Other nominated events in the same category include the Braemar Folk Festival, Speyfest and HebCelt.

Writing on Facebook, the Shetland Folk Festival committee said they were “extremely chuffed” to be nominated.

You can vote for Shetland Folk Festival to win the Event of the Year title here.