Young people invited to stand for community councils

Kevin Craigens November 8, 2022 0
Lerwick Town Hall.

The door has been left open for young people to stand for Lerwick Community Council.

Last night’s [Monday’s] meeting heard five vacant seats were available.

A presentation was made by youth workers from Open Space.

Development worker Wayne Leask and peer researcher Akira Foster told members about providing a “safe space” for young people.

Mr Leask said: “It’s about trying to give young people the support to create a space themselves.

“But it’s also about this tolerance for young people that some of the older generations don’t have.

“Part of that, for me, is once we have created this safe space, celebrating all of the amazing achievements the young people are having – and putting that in the community.”

During the meeting a number of members highlighted an issue of communication between young and old, with calls for a common interest that can bring them together.

Chairman Jim Anderson said it was unfortunate no young people had shown an interest in standing to be a part of the council.

He said: “There are five vacant seats, I would say straight out of the box that it’s a shame that none of these individuals actually stood for election in Lerwick Community Council or in other councils across Shetland.

“It’s about making time, sometimes, and giving something to your community.”

